NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 6,481 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $106.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 20.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

