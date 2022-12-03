New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Stock Performance

New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Residential Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,160,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 230,432 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,199,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,996,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

