New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.20. 97,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.
New Pacific Metals Trading Up 2.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.
New Pacific Metals Company Profile
New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ Department, Bolivia.
