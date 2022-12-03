New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 20.2% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 107,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 18,073 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.2% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 111,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,204,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 129,653 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 38.82%. The firm had revenue of $78.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. This is an increase from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NMFC shares. B. Riley started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price target on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

