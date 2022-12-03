Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Shares Up 13.3%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. 318,059 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 121,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Nevada Copper Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

