Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $9.09 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $12.85.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
