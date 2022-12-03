Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $9.09 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.