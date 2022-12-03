NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 million, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetSol Technologies (NTWK)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.