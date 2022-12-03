NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 million, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

