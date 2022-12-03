nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $403.00 million-$404.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.59 million. nCino also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.05)-(0.04) EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NCNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.73.
nCino Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of nCino stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. nCino has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $58.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,005 shares of company stock worth $883,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 682.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 42.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.