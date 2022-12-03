Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,495 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $59,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 39.2% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,593,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Diageo by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.48) to GBX 3,350 ($40.08) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.04) to GBX 4,500 ($53.83) in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,232.22.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $191.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.01 and a 200 day moving average of $177.22. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

