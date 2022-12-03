Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 4,013 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $50,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,126,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

NYSE:ROP opened at $443.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $400.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $494.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

