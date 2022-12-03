Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 192,957 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $43,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 24.3% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 16.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

MDT opened at $79.62 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

