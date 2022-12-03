Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 435,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,014 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $39,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 50,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 20,630.7% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 986,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 981,607 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $122.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.