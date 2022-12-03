Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 62,997 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,997 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $66,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,114,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

About Alibaba Group

BABA stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.25. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $138.70. The company has a market capitalization of $238.49 billion, a PE ratio of 225.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

