Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 142,505 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,505 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $52,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 52,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International Price Performance

About Mondelez International

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.88.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

