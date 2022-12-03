Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $55.61 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 26,869 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of American Express worth $55,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

AXP stock opened at $156.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.45 and a 200-day moving average of $150.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.