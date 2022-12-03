Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $48.34 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,311 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.14% of Lululemon Athletica worth $48,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $385.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $454.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.91.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.15.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

