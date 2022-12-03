Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $42.19 Million Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,769 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $42,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 114,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $889,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTE. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.79) to €65.00 ($67.01) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($68.04) to €68.00 ($70.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.89) to €54.90 ($56.60) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $157.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $62.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

