Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $41.51 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $41,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $2,552,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,476,943 shares in the company, valued at $31,281,652.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $2,552,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,476,943 shares in the company, valued at $31,281,652.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,473,184 shares of company stock worth $111,212,109. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.8 %

GS stock opened at $380.58 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66. The company has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.71.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

