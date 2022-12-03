Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $35.84 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,422 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $35,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 180.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after buying an additional 2,736,149 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in American Tower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower Trading Down 0.9 %

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

AMT stock opened at $219.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.74. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

