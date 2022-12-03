National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Short Interest Update

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,300 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 483,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on National Bank to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,168,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

National Bank Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 22.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in National Bank by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in National Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBHC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 446,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,544. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.93. National Bank has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

