Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.52

Shares of Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.52 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.47). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 42 ($0.50), with a volume of 676,886 shares trading hands.

Nanoco Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £132.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 39.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color films; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

