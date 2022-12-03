Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Shares Down 3.5%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.
Nanobiotix Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03.
Nanobiotix Company Profile
Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.
Further Reading
