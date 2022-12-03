Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

NBRV opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.