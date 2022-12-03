Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) Announces GBX 12 Dividend

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MYI traded down GBX 16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,334 ($15.96). The company had a trading volume of 108,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,336. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,244.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,245.54. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,270.48. Murray International Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 1,090.04 ($13.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,352 ($16.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

