Multichain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.11 Million (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Multichain token can now be purchased for about $4.06 or 0.00023940 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Multichain has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Multichain has a total market cap of $74.60 million and $2.11 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.11 or 0.06350958 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00506217 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,181.57 or 0.30523716 BTC.

Multichain Token Profile

Multichain was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain is a Router for web3. It is an infrastructure developed for arbitrary cross-chain interactions.Multichain was born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020 to service the clear needs of different and diverse blockchains to communicate with each other. Each blockchain has its own unique services that it provides, its own community and its own development ecosystem.The solutions developed by Multichain allow almost all blockchains to inter-operate. There is no restriction to Ethereum like chains (e.g. Binance Smart Chain), or different Layer 2 chains requiring finality to Ethereum (e.g. Polygon), or a network of Parachains (e.g. Moonbeam in the PolkaDot system), or Bitcoin types of chain (e.g. Litecoin), or COSMOS chains (e.g. Terra). These are either now all integrated, or on course for integration. With support for all ECDSA and EdDSA encrypted chains, Multichain is almost universally applicable as an interoperable layer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multichain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

