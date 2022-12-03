MovieBloc (MBL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.04 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a market cap of $42.32 million and $13.04 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,059.06 or 0.06240178 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00503772 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.41 or 0.30641807 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

