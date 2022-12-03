Morgan Stanley Cuts Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $35.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FOCS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.
Focus Financial Partners Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of FOCS opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $67.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.
About Focus Financial Partners
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.
