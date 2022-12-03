Morgan Stanley Cuts Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $35.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FOCS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FOCS opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $67.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Focus Financial Partners

About Focus Financial Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $219,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 105.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 35.0% during the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.