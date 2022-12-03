Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Shares Up 7.7%

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,138,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,700% from the average daily volume of 63,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.88.

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

