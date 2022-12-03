Monero (XMR) Price Up 7% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Monero has a total market cap of $2.68 billion and $74.32 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $146.95 or 0.00866232 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,963.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00448283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022394 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00114902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.13 or 0.00655073 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00246189 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00271375 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,208,881 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

