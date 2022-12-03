ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Purchased by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 2.40% of ModivCare worth $28,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ModivCare by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,330,000 after buying an additional 524,529 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in ModivCare by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 659,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after buying an additional 355,960 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ModivCare by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,695,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ModivCare by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,760,000 after buying an additional 55,736 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ModivCare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,010,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period.

Shares of MODV opened at $77.52 on Friday. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.72.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.29. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $647.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

