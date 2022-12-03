Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Sells $22,161.60 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) insider Laura Selig sold 570 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $22,161.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,731.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 0.63. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Model N to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Model N Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Model N by 761.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

