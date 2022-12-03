Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Christopher Lyon Sells 1,838 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 1,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $71,461.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 159,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,341.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 23rd, Christopher Lyon sold 10,811 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $401,412.43.
  • On Monday, November 21st, Christopher Lyon sold 5,271 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $199,718.19.
  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Christopher Lyon sold 3,035 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $115,299.65.

Model N Price Performance

Model N stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Model N in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Model N to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Model N by 761.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Model N by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

