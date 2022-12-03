MOBOX (MBOX) Price Tops $0.47

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MOBOX token can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a market cap of $78.62 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,735,996 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

