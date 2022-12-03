MKM Partners Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $190.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.97.

CRWD opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.35 and a 200-day moving average of $167.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.78 and a beta of 1.07. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 18.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,463,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

