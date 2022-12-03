Mizuho Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $135.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $100.44 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.71 and a 200-day moving average of $106.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 303,656 shares worth $20,129,470. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

