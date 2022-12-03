Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Short Interest Update

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Mithra Pharmaceuticals from €31.00 ($31.96) to €25.00 ($25.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Mithra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mithra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MITPF opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. Mithra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Mithra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA develops, manufactures, and markets complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause, and hormone-dependent cancers in Europe and internationally. Its development candidates include Estelle, which has completed phase III clinical trial, which is a combined oral contraceptive; Donesta, which is in phase III clinical trial for estetrol-based oral hormone treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mithra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mithra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.