Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Short Interest Down 20.5% in November

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 352,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 461,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of Minim at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minim Stock Up 3.3 %

MINM stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Minim has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

