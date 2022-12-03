Mina (MINA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.06 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00003336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $431.11 million and $6.06 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mina has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.02 or 0.06306722 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.38 or 0.00503442 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,193.18 or 0.30621700 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 761,387,938 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 760,869,691.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.56905344 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $7,632,270.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

