MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) CEO Charles N. Reeves Buys 1,483 Shares of Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,133.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $34.74 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

MidWestOne Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOFG. StockNews.com lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

