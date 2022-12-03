Mid-America Apartment Communities’ (MAA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial restated their overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MAA. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.62.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA opened at $164.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.57 and a 200-day moving average of $166.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,198,000 after buying an additional 29,318 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.