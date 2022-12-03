MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,430,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 17,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,741 shares of company stock worth $1,337,388 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 129,786 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 61,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Truist Financial upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.03.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.08. 4,656,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,429,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

