MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0213 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate Income Trust

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 71.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 311,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,411,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.