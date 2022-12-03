MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0213 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.
Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate Income Trust
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.