Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Update

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,627,700 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 57,538,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,753.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.46 to CHF 0.42 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Baader Bank raised shares of Meyer Burger Technology to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 0.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.26 to CHF 0.24 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meyer Burger Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $0.52.

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MYBUF stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Meyer Burger Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

