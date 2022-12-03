Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by In Depth Partners LLC

In Depth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 1.5% of In Depth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 2,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,625 shares of company stock worth $42,757,279. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,486.10 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,274.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,250.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

