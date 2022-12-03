Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $2.34 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $39.07 million and $918,717.14 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00013717 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,733,812 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.27328592 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $980,352.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

