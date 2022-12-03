Metahero One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.67 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Metahero has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $19.73 million and $1.67 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.13 or 0.01735211 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013521 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00032192 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00039289 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000549 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.92 or 0.01804296 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

