Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $37,407.96 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $37,407.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total transaction of $38,167.20.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $44,733.60.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $46,854.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $44,952.48.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $47,999.70.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $47,168.64.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.49. The stock had a trading volume of 39,821,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,016,422. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $352.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day moving average is $150.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

