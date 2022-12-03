Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,900 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 31st total of 319,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Merchants Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The company had revenue of $114.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.15 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Terry A. Oznick acquired 2,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne E. Sellers purchased 4,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terry A. Oznick purchased 2,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.