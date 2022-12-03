MELD Price Reaches $0.0183 on Exchanges (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, MELD has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MELD has a total market capitalization of $39.45 million and approximately $929,794.80 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.11 or 0.06350958 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00506217 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,181.57 or 0.30523716 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,158,453,806 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01714305 USD and is up 10.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,031,586.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

