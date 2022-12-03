Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Shares Down 4.1%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €2.32 ($2.39) and last traded at €2.32 ($2.39). Approximately 4,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.42 ($2.49).

The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 million and a P/E ratio of 5.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.37.

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in the areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development.

